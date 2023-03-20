(Avoca) -- One of AHSTW’s outstanding seniors will take his basketball talents to the next level with Buena Vista.
Kyle Sternberg recently announced his commitment to the Storm Lake school and joined Upon Further Review Monday to talk about his decision and the process that got him there.
“It was a long process,” Sternberg admitted. “It kind of started going into my junior year and then has just been a crazy process going through it all. I met a lot of good people, and I’m grateful to everyone that has helped me through it and supported me.”
Sternberg had plenty of interest across several divisions, but it came down to a final three of Buena Vista, Grand View and Simpson.
“Their coaches were very supportive of me throughout the summer and football and basketball season,” Sternberg said. “They came to multiple games and checked in on me almost every week. They really seemed invested in me outside of basketball, and their academic program sparked my interest.”
Sternberg averaged 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in his senior season on his way to earning All-KMAland Second Team honors. It’s that kind of versatility that has Sternberg expecting to make an early impact for a program that went 9-16 this past season.
“They said I would probably play shooting guard or small forward when I get there,” he said. “They like my versatility and like that I can guard one through five. I bring a lot of offensive explosiveness both scoring and playmaking, and they really like that I was well-rounded. They felt I could fit their system very well. I think I can make an impact my first year there. They said if I come in and work really hard, I’d have a chance to compete for some minutes.”
Sternberg plans to study pre-chiropractic with a minor in business. Listen to much more with Sternberg on his college decision in the audio file below.