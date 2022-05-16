(Denison) -- As golfers all around the state of Iowa punched tickets to the state tournament Monday, players inside the clubhouse of Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison held their collective breath awaiting the final results of the Class 1A district golf meet.
Only eight strokes separated the top five teams.
Akron-Westfield came out on top with a 353, followed closely by Fremont-Mills at 355. Both teams will advance to the state meet in Ames next week.
Boyer Valley (359), Kingsley-Pierson (360) and Sidney (361) all narrowly missed team qualification.
“[The round] was brutal,” Fremont-Mills head coach Greg Ernster said. “[Majestic Hills] is a tough, tough course. I tried to tell the boys to just survive and shoot as best they can. A lot of the scouting reports said that even the good kids shoot high here, so I told the kids to just stay positive, keep the energy up and survive the round.”
Survival appeared to be the mantra for both of Monday’s top two teams.
“[Majestic Hills] is a very difficult golf course,” Akron-Westfield head coach Todd Colt said. “It’s kind of just the team that survives, and I felt like we survived today. It just came down to a few strokes and it’s a course where you can’t give up because there’s going to be a lot of people that have frustrations out here.”
It was a total team effort for Akron-Westfield. Carter Wilken led the Westerners with an 84, Landyn Vossberg shot 87, Raiden Ericson carded an 89 and Carson James turned in a 93 to seal the district title.
“We don’t have kids that shoot really low, like close to par, but usually we have several in the low 80s,” Colt said. “We’re pretty balanced.”
Fremont-Mills, on the other hand, cashed in on a stellar 81 from top golfer Jake Malcolm.
“Malcolm has been clutch for us the past three or four weeks,” Ernster said.
While Malcolm turned in the best score for Fremont-Mills, an 89 from sixth-man Tucker Stille gave the Knights the unexpected boost they needed to earn a state tournament berth.
“Stille came in with his career-best today,” Erntser said. “He’s been putting a lot of work in so we’re excited that he was able to accomplish that today.”
Also contributing to Fremont-Mills’ state-qualifying effort were Caden Blackburn with a 91 and Cooper Marvel with a 94.
The Knights are familiar with the state tournament, where they placed fifth last season, and are looking to improve upon that performance this time around.
“We went [to state] last year and I think we were really nervous, and that got to us,” Ernster said. “I told the kids that we’re just going to try to be as positive as we can, we’re going to be loose, we’re going to try to attack the course and just have energy throughout the whole meet.”
The individual leaderboard featured a three-way tie at the top, with Mason Laven of St. Mary's Storm Lake, Emerson Pratt of Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbine’s Cory Bantam, who all shot 80. Laven took medalist honors on a handicap card-back but all three will advance to state individually.
The Class 1A state tournament will be held at Ames Country Club in Ames, IA May 23-24.
View full results from Monday’s district meet here and video interviews with Ernster, Colt and Wilken below.