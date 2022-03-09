(Lincoln) -- One of the greatest athletes in KMAland history is making a major impact at the University of Nebraska.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln alum Darby Thomas won four state championships and three Drake Relays flags while claiming 14 state medals during her time with the Lynx. Now, in her sophomore year with the Huskers, Thomas is starting to rack up even more achievements.
“I’ve been feeling really good,” Thomas told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s UFR. “This season has just been a really great comeback from last year, barely missing qualifying to go to nationals in the outdoor season. Coming back and being able to get some work in and some distances in is really great.”
Thomas jumped 20-9 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas in early February before flying past her goal of 21 feet at their home “tune-up meet” a week later, posting a personal best of 21-05.50.
“I knew I had it in me,” Thomas said. “That’s not something I usually would say, because I know there’s a lot preparation that goes into everything. During fall conditioning with lifting and everything, I was feeling extremely strong and really prepared.”
Thomas continued that momentum into the Big Ten championships, claiming her first conference championship with a best jump of 20-11.75.
“It was incredible,” Thomas said. “I medaled before, and I’d been on the podium before, but winning is something different. That’s especially when you see your teammates have success like that. To be a part of that is a great feeling.”
Thomas now turns her attention to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend.
“Really, my only expectation is to compete the way I know I can compete,” Thomas said. “A goal of mine is to get to 21 again in the indoor season and get me ready for the outdoor season. I’m jumping against people I’ve jumped with before and some I’ve never met. Just want to go out there, have fun and compete the way I know I can.”
The women’s long jump competition is slated for Friday. ESPN3 will stream the championships on Friday and Saturday with a re-air on ESPNU at 8:30 PM on Sunday.
Listen to the full interview with Thomas from Wednesday’s UFR below.