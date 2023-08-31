(Sioux City) -- Abraham Lincoln alum Lennx Brown came through clutch for Morningside last week, helping the Mustangs win a nationally-ranked NAIA contest.
Brown's heroics led No. 4 Morningside to a thrilling 20-17 win over No. 8 Benedictine.
"I'm feeling good at the moment," Brown said. "It's one of the biggest games of the season. The start of the season is when you find out what you need to work on. This helps us start our journey of becoming national champions."
The Mustangs entered the game with the plan to use two quarterbacks. Cash Parker started the game for Morningside, and Brown played in the second half.
The 2020 KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year was ready for this moment.
"I knew, given my chance, I would go as hard as I could," Brown said. "I've always worked my hardest waiting for my chance. When I got my chance, I did the most I could."
Brown made the most of the opportunity. He threw for 122 yards and rushed for 124 yards. His 12-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left gave the Mustangs an exciting win.
"We were trying to hit our tight end on a delay, but (Benedictine) played it well," Brown said. "I decided I had to scramble. We had great downfield blocks, so I made it in. The energy was indescribable. It was a great feeling."
Brown had spent the last two years waiting his turn behind All-American quarterback Joe Dolincheck.
"I looked up to him," Brown said. "He knew a lot about football. He helped with my throwing mechanics, which I had struggled with."
Brown played wide receiver last year and considered a permanent switch to the position.
"I full-heartedly thought I would be a wide receiver until the injury bug struck the quarterback room," he said. "I switched back to quarterback and have loved it since."
Brown hopes to continue to grow as he hopefully sees more playing time.
"We have to work on taking care of the ball and distributing the ball," he said. "We have some amazing receivers on this team. We have to get them the ball."
Morningside returns to action on September 9th at Hastings College. Hear the full interview with Brown below.