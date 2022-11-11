(Council Bluffs) -- Less than six months ago, Hanna Schimmer was one of the top girls soccer players in the state. Now, the Abraham Lincoln graduate is one of the top junior college players in the nation.
"It's gone well," Schimmer said about her first year at Iowa Western. "It's fun playing at the collegiate level and having the support of everyone behind me. It's been a great experience."
Schimmer has been the straw that stirs the drink for Iowa Western's successful season, so much so she was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
She learned of her honor while her team was in transit to the upcoming NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Georgia.
"We found out on the plane. It's an insane experience. I wasn't really expecting it, so it was a shock. I'm so grateful."
While it's an individual accolade, Schimmer knows it wouldn't be possible without a strong nucleus behind her.
"I'm grateful for everybody -- my coaches, trainers and teammates," she said. "I couldn't do it without them."
Schimmer has posted 17 goals and 12 assists for the Reivers. Her offensive prowess has always been evident, but Schimmer feels her biggest improvements have come on the defensive side.
"My speed has always been a big attribute of mine, but I always struggled getting back on defense," she said. "My defensive skills haven't gotten better. And going to defense to offense has been my biggest growth. That has helped me a lot in my game."
The box scores won't show it, but Schimmer says it took some time to get acclimated to the college soccer scene.
"It was a struggle in the beginning," she said. "But once I got in the groove, I got used to it. It was just a tough turnaround to jump into a collegiate sport."
The Reivers (15-3-1) play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament on Sunday in Evans, Georgia. They get Polk State College in the first round.
"We're excited," Schimmer said. "To have the opportunity to be here is a huge honor. We think it's going to be a great matchup. We're ready for it."
Hear much more with Schimmer below.