(Indianola) -- Former Abraham Lincoln soccer star Julia Wagoner is having success in her penultimate year at Simpson.
The 2020 AL graduate has been a key part of Simpson's stellar start and recently earned American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Wagoner received that honor after helping the Storm post wins over Carleton College and Carroll University.
The win over Carleton was the Knights' first defeat in over a year. Simpson is now 4-1 on the year.
"I feel good about this year," Wagoner said. "Our conference play starts in a couple of weeks, and we're excited for that. We're looking to have a good season. I'm pretty excited."
"It's funny because I've been on offense for the past three years," Wagoner said. "I just got moved to a new position this year. To be named ARC Defensive Player of the Week in the second week is a big honor."
The aggressive mentality Wagoner had on the offensive side of the ball at AL and in her first three years at Simpson has helped her seamless transition to a midfielder position.
"I love soccer so much," she said. "I can be wherever on the field and be happy. Our coach (Jeremy Reinert) has always told me I'm defensive-minded. I grew into it (the new role) quickly and adapted well. I love it a lot. I try to stay composed. I take pride in being confident and composed. I also take pride in applying the most pressure I can."
Wagoner is in her fourth year at Simpson and has seen playing time every season. She initially enrolled as a dual sporter with basketball and soccer but shifted her focus to soccer after her freshman season.
Wagoner recorded one goal in 2020, two in 2021 and one in 2022 before the position switch. She's also found the back of the net once this year.
"I love Simpson so much," she said. "I think I just fit into the culture right away. I've made a lot of friends. I've seen how the soccer program has grown. It's been super rewarding. I came here just for fun, but my love for soccer has grown."
Simpson hopes to continue its winning ways Thursday against Grinnell.
"We're trusting each other and taking it one day at a time," Wagoner said. "We're not settling for starting 4-0. We really want to get to the national tournament."
Wagoner has had so much fun at Simpson that she hardly had to think about utilizing the fifth year of eligibility granted to her in the wake of COVID.
"I knew I was doing that," Wagoner said. "I don't want to be done yet."
Hear more with Wagoner below.