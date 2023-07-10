(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln baseball's second win over Sioux City North in five tries has the Lynx as one of the final 24 teams left in Class 4A.
To continue their season, the Lynx (18-21) will have to beat West Des Moines Valley for a second time.
AL opened their postseason with a 5-4 win over Sioux City North -- the Missouri River Activities Conference Champion.
"Preparation was our focus leading up to the game," Abraham Lincoln head coach Tyler Brietzke said. "Our game plan was to battle against fastballs, and we executed our game plan. We did a ton of scouting reports on our hitters and positioned guys in places where we thought we'd have success. Frankly, we executed how we wanted to."
Sioux City North jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the Lynx took a 4-2 lead in the sixth and scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
Zach Lincoln led Abraham Lincoln's attack with a hit and two RBI, while Blake Higgins posted two hits and an RBI. Cooper Smith also plated a run. Braydon Lincoln was the winning pitcher for AL. he threw six innings, striking out four while allowing five hits and two earned runs.
"We felt like it was a good matchup for us," Brietzke said. "They're a great team, but we liked our chances."
The win was Abraham Lincoln's fifth in the last eight games. They had an up and down regular season, with an 0-3 start, four wins in the next five games and a skid of six straight losses.
"It's been about executing," Brietzke said. "We struggled with consistency and getting runners on. We've highlighted that. If we want to continue in the postseason, we have to win small moments. The players have been more focused on those, and we're starting to click on all cylinders. We're getting hot at the right time."
The Lynx face WDM Valley in a Class 4A substate semifinal Monday night. The Lynx were a 5-4 winner when the two squads met at Iowa Central Community College on June 9th.
"Valley is a great team," Brietzke said. "It (the first game) was about timely hits and executing on defense. We have the same game plan going into Monday night. We just have to be mindful of our approach. We know they can hit, but we like our chances if we put the ball in play."
Brietzke expects Monday's game to be another nail-biter.
"I'm expecting it to be another tight ball game," he said. "We're finding ways to win those tight games. That's something we struggled with at the beginning of the year. We want to cause chaos and be a pain in the side. We'll do a little small-ball action."
Hear the full interview with Coach Brietzke below.