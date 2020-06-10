(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln baseball squad is ready to attack the season. They know it will go by in a blur, but also know it's better than not having a season.
"In spite of all the guidelines we've had in place, everything has gone really well," Coach Brett Elam said.
The Lynx were 13-26 last year and went 7-17 in Missouri River Conference action. Coach Elam says his team has been emphasizing the good and bad from last season
"We had some games last year where we swung the bat pretty well," he said. "We had some games where our defense let us down. That's one thing we've been stressing. We kind of shot of ourselves in the foot at times."
Elam notes what he's seen in the preseason practices has given him plenty to like about this upcoming season.
"We still got a lot to work on, but there's been some good things," he said. "The kids are excited. They're glad to get out of the house and do stuff. They're getting it figured out. We are all just glad to be out and have this opportunity."
The Lynx return eight players who saw at least a little action on the mound last season with Kaden Baxter leading the way. Baxter tossed 35 1/3 innings last season, posting a 4.36 ERA with 17 strikeouts.
Andrew Christensen hurled 29 innings. Senior Kobie Ferguson saw 15 2/3 innings of work as a junior. Austin Wickman, Ben Fichter and Cade Nelson also saw some time on the bump. Elam feels his team will try to divide the responsibilities on many rather than relying on just a few.
"With arms and everything else, you can only play so many games," he said. "For us, it's going to be whoever the next man up is. Kind of a day-to-day, game-by-game, pitching by committee. I don't expect anybody in the state to run any kid out there for 110 pitches the first game. I think it's all going to come down to managing arms and the kids who were getting their arms in shape. Only having two weeks really puts us in a bind."
Offensively, the Lynx plan to use a similar formula. Fichter hit .330 last year with 17 RBIs. Christensen drove in 25 runs. Zane Olsen hit .264 with 15 RBIs while Nelson, Johnny Podroza, Ferguson, Wickman, Baxter and Nick Garner also saw their share of at-bats.
"Pretty salty, up and down the lineup," Elam said. "Everyone feeds off everyone else. If somebody has an off day, someone else is going to do the right thing. I think we're going to get contributions throughout out the lineup"
Coach Elam is well aware of how fast the condensed regular season will fly by. He's trying to pass that message along to his team as well.
"These guys that are seniors, it's their last shot," he said. "The times of uncertainty -- they are going to remember this for the rest of their lives -- so we might as well go down swing, bust our butts everyday and have something to remember it by."
The Lynx are slated to begin the season June 18th with a doubleheader against crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson. The complete interview with Coach Elam can be heard below.