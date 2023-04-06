(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln boys tennis coach Myron Wilder is pleased with where his team stands after the season's first few weeks.
The Lynx are 3-1 in dual play with wins over Harlan, Des Moines East and St. Albert. Their lone loss was an 11-0 defeat at the WDM Valley.
"We're pretty satisfied at 3-1," Wilder said. "We knew we had our hands full with (Valley). Even though we lost, my guys were competitive and felt good coming off the court. Overall, I think we've won the matches we should win and played well in a match I knew I was going to be tough."
Abraham Lincoln did not have any seniors last year, so this year's lineup is a year wiser and more experienced.
"Every one of our players knows they have weaknesses," Wilder said. "They're willing to work on those and not just accept it's going to be weak. That's a focus this season."
Junior Chris Wailes leads the Lynx's singles lineup. He is 3-1 in singles action this year. Wailes -- a state doubles qualifier last year -- is a student of the game, according to Wilder.
"He's got a lot of strengths, but his biggest strength is that he's not content with his game. He's constantly working on it. He's always asking questions on what he should do in certain situations. He's the kind of player a coach wants. I think that's why he has improved every year."
Blake Higgins is 2-2 at No. 2 singles, Tyler Powers is 3-1 at No. 3 singles, Atticus Walker is 2-2 at No. 4 singles, Luis Rodriguez has a 3-1 record at No.5 and Killian McMullen is 4-1 at No. 6.
"It starts at the top of the lineup," Wilder said. "When Chris and Blake get off to a good start, it sets the tone for the rest of our team."
Abraham Lincoln returns to action Thursday with Shenandoah. The non-conference matchup is another chance for Coach Wilder's team to test itself. They have many stern tests coming up. They face Lewis Central next Thursday and have a double dual with Sioux City North and Sioux City West on April 14th.
"Southwest Iowa has developed some good tennis talent," Wilder said. "We don't have to go halfway across the state to play a good team. We have a lot of challenges, but that's what you want as a coach."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wilder.