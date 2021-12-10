(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys have lofty goals this season, and they've made sure their path to achieving those is challenging.
The Lynx are off to a 3-0 start after wins over Sioux City North, Dowling Catholic and LeMars.
"We are playing pretty solid basketball," Coach Jason Isaacson said. "We still have a long way to go, but it's always good to figure things out while you're winning."
AL was a Class 4A state qualifier last year behind Iowa commit Josh Dix. Dix is well on his way to a remarkable senior season after averaging 19.4 points per game and shooting 54.5% from the field as a junior.
"He's been a complete player," Isaacson said. "We're just trying to add to it with a little bit of a post game and some new things for him. He's a great teammate, so we're trying to encourage him to step up his leadership skills, which will help his teammates get better."
The KMA 3A/4A No. 1 Lynx did lose a handful of contributors from last year's state-qualifying team, but Jamison Gruber, Jaxson Jones, Jake Duffey and JR Knauss have been among those stepping up early this season.
"Just getting those guys some more experience is good," Isaacson said. "They are learning as they are going, so I've been happy with those guys."
While they figure things out, the Lynx have a tough schedule ahead. The scheduled games against Nebraska Class A finalists Millard North and Bellevue West, a trip to Wisconsin to play Minneapolis North, a bout with nationally-ranked Sunrise Christian Academy and a date with Grand Island, led by Virginia commit Isaac Traudt.
Those games will test the Lynx and their progression, which Isaacson says is by design.
"We want our kids to play in as many big games as they can. We want them to be in games where every game is valuable, so they have a level of comfortability when it comes to district time."
Coach Isaacson wants to see his team face adversity because he feels it will only make them stronger late in the season when it matters most.
"I want to see them keep stepping up to challenges," he said. "We are not going to be perfect. We tell them we want them to fail forward. We are going to be in some tough situations, so let's step up to them and be more prepared the next time. It's all about growth, so we can be the best we can come March."
The Lynx return to action on Friday against crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson. Check out the full interview with Coach Isaacson below.