(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln defensive star Paige Bracker announced her college decision last week.
The soon-to-be senior will continue her soccer career at the next level with Division II’s Augustana.
“They started coming to watch us when our team was playing in regionals,” Bracker said. “I really like coach (Brandon Barkus and Coach Aric Spader). They’re just really awesome and full of energy.”
Bracker, who earned an All-State honorable mention from IAHSSCA this past season, says she took other visits and talked with other schools. However, she never quite found the fit she found with Augustana.
“I went on a couple visits and really loved it,” she said. “Their team mentality was really awesome, too. Both the team and coaches were really welcoming. It was just a really good feeling.”
The All-MRC First Team and All-District Second Team choice is excited to get the process finished before her senior season.
“It’s good to get the decision out of the way,” Bracker said. “I love playing soccer. Losing a year to COVID showed me how much I really love it. I love all the values (at Augustana), and they’re very similar to mine. I’m excited to get up there and start playing with them.”
Listen to the full interview with Bracker linked below. (Note: There were technical difficulties within the interview that caused glitches in the audio.)