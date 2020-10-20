(Council Bluffs) -- A unique 2020 season has put Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln in the postseason for the 10th time in school history. They will go for their first-ever postseason victory Friday when they host West Des Moines Valley.
The Lynx enter the postseason with a 5-2 record. Their five wins are the highest total for AL since 2013 while their two losses are the fewest since 2010.
"Obviously everything has been a little bit different this year," Coach John Wolfe said. "We've got good kids and they work hard."
Wolfe says the groundwork for his team's successful season was laid in week one when they edged Denison-Schleswig in overtime.
"We really got to see what we were made of," he said. "I thought watching our fight was going to win us more games. It's been a joy to coach."
While it's been a dream season for the Lynx, they did close the regular season with a loss -- dropping a tight battle with Sioux City East.
AL found themselves in an early 21-0 deficit and rallied back before falling short in a 31-27 defeat.
"It took us a quarter to wake up," Wolfe said. "We loved seeing our kids fight. The final three quarters, it was 27-10. I felt like we played pretty well."
Wolfe has seen his team improve in several areas, including tackling, the passing game and execution.
"We are playing sound, consistent football. I don't know if I can put a finger on just one thing," he said.
Senior quarterback Lennx Brown has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Wolfe's offense this season with 923 passing yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 530 yards and 11 scores. TJ Hayes, Greg Chinowth, Damari Brown and Chase Riche have also been among the playmakers for the Lynx.
AL has qualified for the postseason nine previous times in school history, but have never won a playoff game. Their first-ever playoff game came in 1998 against the team they will face this Friday -- West Des Moines Valley.
The Tigers are entering their 36th postseason and eyeing postseason win No. 62.
It's been an unusually tough year for Valley, who finished the regular season at 2-4, their first season of four or more losses since 2009. While their record isn't pretty, Coach Wolfe knows it's probably deceptive.
"They're 2-4 this year, but they are still West Des Moines Valley," Wolfe said. "We are excited to get to host them at our field. They're still big, fast and strong, but there are some areas we feel we can take advantage of. I feel like we've got the kids that can do."
While the thought of facing Valley in a postseason opener may be daunting to me, Coach Wolfe is encouraging his team to embrace the opportunity.
"How sweet would that be not only to win a football game against Valley but for it to be on your field?", he said.
If the Lynx are to claim the victory, Wolfe feels his team needs to do what they've done all year.
"We need to take care of the football and execute," he said. "We feel like if we play well, do what we do and play well, then we are going to be in a position at the end of the game to grab a win."
Adam Kiesel will be at Wickersham Stadium Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Wolfe can be heard below.