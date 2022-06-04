(Des Moines) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s historic season ended with a 2-0 loss to Ankeny Centennial in the girls Class 3A state championship Saturday.
The Jaguars controlled both halves and held a 16-5 shot advantage in the match.
“It hurts to lose a championship game,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. “It’s historic, what we’ve done here and as time goes on it’ll get better. Right now, it hurts.”
The game started out as a back-and-forth battle, with neither team garnering any remarkable scoring chances in the opening minutes.
In the 20th minute, Ankeny Centennial’s Averi Porter broke the ice with a point-blank shot that found the back of the net.
Just 90 seconds later, Porter scored again to give the Jaguars a 2-0 lead.
Porter’s rapid consecutive goals ended up being the only scoring featured in the contest. Ankeny Centennial stifled any hopes of a comeback with stellar defense, as Abraham Lincoln only managed to put two shots on goal in the entire match.
The Lynx became the only team in school history to play for a state championship, and despite coming up short, their names will be in the school record books forever.
“We’ve gradually been coming [to state] and getting better,” Miller said. “We’ve kept building and kept getting closer and this year we got to the championship game. We kept getting closer and closer, and hopefully this spreads throughout Abraham Lincoln. It’s a difference for everyone.”
Paige Bracker and Hanna Schimmer, two senior stalwarts who helped build that progression, played their last game in a Lynx uniform Saturday.
“[Bracker] has been such a difference-maker for this team,” Miller said. “Ever since she was a freshman she’s been a leader. She brought it every game, every practice. Same thing with [Schimmer], she brought just an incredible work ethic. I’m just so proud of both of them. We’re definitely going to miss them.
Bracker, Schimmer and Lexy Mayo earned all-tournament honors. Mayo is one of eight Lynx starters who will return next year.
“They’re going to know now that this is what it takes to get here,” Miller said. “Our junior class is huge right now and it’ll be our senior class next year. A lot of them started today and a lot of them got playing time, so we’re going to be rocking and rolling next year, too. We’ll miss [the seniors] but the expectation and level is going to be there.”
Abraham Lincoln finishes its season with a 17-4 record, including a Missouri River conference championship and regional title.
View a video interview with Miller below.