(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln football is in the midst of one of their most successful seasons in years.
The Lynx (4-1) will look to match their highest win total since 2013 on Friday when they meet city rival Thomas Jefferson (0-4). If their last two outings — wins over Sioux City West and Sioux City North by 37 points each — are any indication they could be in line for even more.
“We’ve been focusing on getting better,” Coach John Wolfe told KMA Sports. “We’ve been talking a lot about consistency and doing the little things right. Those little things make the difference, and the kids are buying in, working hard and doing their own work on their own behalf.”
The run game — and namely senior TJ Hayes — has simply exploded in the last two games. Against Sioux City West, Hayes rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns. Against Sioux City North, it was another 200 and one score.
“I think that goes back to Urbandale,” Wolfe said. “Against Urbandale, we averaged almost four yards per carry, and we weren’t even doing it right. We got back on film, kind of fixed up some of those errors and got the kids to understand the potential is here. All we need to do is step in the right direction, and these things will take care of themselves.”
While the run game has been key, the belief in one another has been the difference in the last two games, according to Coach Wolfe.
“Against Sioux City West, we said we are a good football team, and (the kids) just have to believe it,” he said. “Now, we’ve won two in a row, and the kids are buying in and believing that they can (do it). That might be the biggest deal.”
As for the city rivalry, the Lynx snapped a short two-game skid against Thomas Jefferson last season with a 19-18 win. The victory was their 10th in the last 12 years against the Yellow Jackets.
“Of course, we want to win any rivalry game,” Wolfe said, “but the biggest thing is, let’s get better. We’ve got two regular season weeks left, and let’s get better this week. What do we need to pull from last week that we need to focus on to get better? To win this football game and maybe more going forward.”
After a short flirtation with a spread offense, TJ has gone back to their double tight, double wing offense with foot-to-foot splits, and it’s always a difficult offense to prepare for.
“It’s an offense you don’t see hardly ever, really,” Wolfe said. “It’s unique. We see that once a year, and it certainly presents a different challenge. Defensively, we’ve got to focus in this week and be prepared for that.
“We’ve also got to be prepared that they could come out in spread or twins. That’s kind of our biggest focus is making sure we’re shored up on defense and prepared for whatever they throw at us.”
Hailey Ryerson will have reports from Gail Wickersham Athletic Complex on Friday night. Hear KMA Sports’ complete Week 6 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wolfe linked below.