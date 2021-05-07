(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls tennis team started the year with a loss but has since rebounded and recently won the Missouri River Conference Tournament.
The Lynx scored 37 points at Monday's tournament to claim the conference championship. The championship performance was a microcosm of their season up to this point, according to Coach Bryan Pregon.
"The girls played great," he said. "I would definitely say it was a team victory. A lot of things we worked on during the season came together during that effort. I was really proud of the effort. It really paid off for us in the end."
AL held dual wins over every MRC team heading into the meet, but were unsure how the tournament would shake out.
"With the format, I wasn't sure what to expect," Pregon said. "We had confidence we were a good team if everything went well, but there were other variables. It all worked out."
Senior Harper Snead was clutch at No. 1 singles en route to a title. All three of Snead's victories came by scores of 9-7.
"Her conference showing was pretty heroic,' Pregon said. "She struggled throughout the day but found a way to win. That's been her hallmark all season long -- find a way to get across the finish line."
The doubles team of Savannah Maisel and Jeena Carle claimed a title, too. Kylie Hansen, Maddie Anderson-Trotter and Ella Boes have also been staples for the Lynx this season.
The Lynx are 6-1 in dual action. They started the season with a 5-4 loss to St. Albert but responded with wins over Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan and LeMars.
"The girls were not sure what to expect," Pregon said. "After we saw how well we could do, the girls managed higher expectations. As the season progressed, that continued. That's part of our success this year. We make higher expectations as soon as we hit goals."
The Lynx have high aspirations as they prepare for the Class 2A postseason. They are in a sectional on May 19th with Ankeny, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Ottumwa and Southeast Polk.
"There are some tough matchups," Pregon said. "I think we will take a look at some of the things we've had success with. The season has been positive so far, so he will try to maintain some of that momentum to make sure we are in a good position in time for the postseason."
