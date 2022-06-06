(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their all-conference soccer awards for the 2022 season.
On the girls side, Abraham Lincoln had three first-team nods. Hannah Schimmer (forward), Jazmin Martinez Rangel (midfielder) and Paige Bracker (defender) while Liberty Bates (forward) and Lexy Mayo (defender) were second-team tabs.
Thomas Jefferson freshman goalie Camryn Hosick was the Yellow Jackets’ lone first-team designation while Lexi Smith (forward) and Trinity Minor (defender) were second-team choices.
Other first team choices included Bishop Heelan’s Trelyn White (forward), Lauryn Peck (junior) and Liz De Los Santos (defender), Sioux City West’s Emma Smallcomb (forward), Bella Leon (midfielder) and Alondra Zermena (defender) and Sioux City East’s Navaeh James (midfielder), Alex Flattery (forward) and Lily Cole (defender).
On the boys side, Abraham Lincoln’s Grannt Parrott was a second-team nod.
Sioux City East had a conference-high five first teamers: David Ochoa (forward), Jacob Schroeder (midfielder), Jack Conlon (defender), Rodrigo Ochoa (defender) and Yoseth Valiente (goalkeeper).
Sioux City North put four on the first team: Michael Avery (forward), Jack Lloyd (midfielder), Luke Soldati (defender) and Isaac Rogel (defender).
Sioux City West received first-team accolades from Brian Sanchez (forward) and Oscar Perez (midfielder) while Bishop Heelan’s Sergio Mijangos (forward) and Alejandro Suarez were also first teamers.
View the full list of conference honorees below.