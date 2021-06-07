(Des Moines) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team is into the Class 3A State Tournament for the third consecutive year, although they enter this one with a different mindset
"It hasn't gotten old yet," Coach Robbie Miller said about another trip to Des Moines.
All but two pieces from AL's 2019 state tournament trip are gone. And last year's canceled season left Coach Miller's squad with a lot of unknowns.
"I thought it would be a while before we got back," he said. "I didn't know what we had. Once open gyms got going, I knew we had the talent to make another run, and here we are."
The Lynx punched their most recent trip to state with a 5-0 win over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson. The offense clicked early with four first-half goals.
"Our passing was on point," Miller said. "Some of the stuff we've worked on in practice started to pay off. Our offense was humming, and the team looked really good. The best we have looked all year."
Freshman Liberty Bates scored twice in the win -- her 22nd and 23rd goals of the season.
"She is awesome," Miller said about Bates. "She finishes well, is strong, fast, and has amazing technical skills. She is a smart player and works really hard. She's all you ask for as a player. All she has done is work, and it has paid off for her."
Hanna Schimmer has found the net 14 times this year. Crystena Keesee and Piper McGuire own eight goals apiece.
Coach Miller expected the offense to be stout. However, he says the defense, particularly the backline, has been a pleasant surprise.
"I was worried about our backline," Miller said. "But Paige Bracker, Mackenzie Kvammen, Bella Cain and Lexy Mayo have all stepped up. Their technical skills might not be the best, but the chemistry they have has been amazing. They work together and defend well."
Goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf has only allowed 15 goals this season.
The Lynx opens the state tournament with a showdown against Waukee on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors (17-3) have scored 99 goals this season. Coach Miller likens Waukee's style to that of Lewis Central's.
"They're a very offensive team," he said. "We are expecting to play some defense. With the offensive firepower we have, we expect to put a few in the back of the net."
AL has been a first-round exit in each of their last two state tournament trips. They don't want that to happen again.
"The past couple of years, we were happy to be there," Miller said. "This year feels like a business trip. We are there to prove something. We are coming in with high expectations. We will be really disappointed if we don't win the first game."
AL/Waukee is scheduled for a 3:45 start on Tuesday at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports throughout the day. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Miller.