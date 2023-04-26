(Council Bluffs) -- With just a few weeks left until the postseason arrives, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls tennis is on a roll.
The Lynx are winners of five straight matches as a team and hold an 8-2 overall record on the season.
“I think that probably the biggest advantage for our team this year is that I have the three girls at the top of my lineup who are seniors,” “They've played the last three seasons and they’ve really shown some great senior leadership. I think just now we’re starting to get the girls who are in the [No. 4-8] positions who are also starting to figure out their place and their role, how to get wins and secure those victories when we need them to. I think that’s the combination of success we’ve had.”
The senior trio of Jeena Carle, Ella Boes and Kylie Hansen are pacing AL with a combined record of 23-1.
Carle, who is 9-0 on the season, has been the superstar of the bunch.
“[Carle] has spent the last several years just making her game,” Pregon said. “She has a huge serve, big forehand and she’s really imposing with the style of play that she has. When she’s feeling good and hitting the ball well, she’s definitely hard for anyone at the state level to hang with, so I’m looking forward to the end of the season when she gets a chance to kind of show off some of her game.”
With such a solid group of veterans leading the charge, the rest of the lineup, comprising Tegan Tindall, Lydia Dix, Molly Romano, Zoe Mendoza and Ella Schmitz, has rounded out a consistent rotation of players contributing to the Lynx’s winning efforts.
“The way that [the top seniors] have sort of worked with those girls at practices and helped in meets partnering up with different doubles combinations, I think that’s really been invaluable to those girls’ growth and success,” Pregon said. “That’s how we're able to, as a team, come in with some of these wins where we have to rely on more than just the top three to win the match.”
While regular season success is exciting, a deep run in the postseason is always the ultimate goal; something that AL has already begun working toward.
“One of the things that we’ve tried to do is make sure that as we have opportunities at practice, we’re getting not just drills and reps, but also trying to get some game play situations as well,” Pregon said. “I always try to reach out to former players or tennis enthusiasts who I know could hit with the girls. Those are some of the ways that we try to prepare for that postseason against opponents who, for the most part, we don’t get to play and compete against in the regular season.”
With so much talent and experience at the top of the roster, the Lynx look to stay healthy in order to capitalize on their postseason opportunities in May.
“[We want] to make sure everybody stays healthy enough that we get to the end of the season and everyone gets to perform at the top of their game,” Pregon said. “We’re also trying to navigate the senior year for some of the top girls. We’ll see what happens. They haven’t announced anything for our regionals yet, so once we see who we get in that regional, we’ll try to make some plans and see if we can track some girls down into state qualifying positions.”
AL is back in action Wednesday for the Council Bluffs City Meet at CB Thomas Jefferson.
Click below to hear the full interview with Pregon.