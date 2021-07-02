(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln went with familiarity with their hire of Matt Lee as the new boys cross country coach.
Lee has been around the program for a number of years while also working with many of the cross country runners he will coach this fall as the distance coach on the track squad.
“I’ve been fortunate to get to work with (girls cross country coach) Tracy Stoop as a volunteer the last five years,” Lee told KMA Sports. “With that I’ve also been fortunate to work with Coach (John) Wolfe in boys track. Typically, I spend quite a bit of time in the off months with the kids. I’ve just kind of been around the program for quite some time.”
The Abraham Lincoln alum says once the job came open Coach Stoop reached out to him to gauge his interest. It didn’t take long for him to decide it was definitely a job worth pursuing.
“On my end, I think (the familiarity) will help our boys program,” Lee said. “Our numbers have been a little bit low, and we’d like to see those numbers rebound to get a little bit more competition.”
Last year’s varsity roster had just seven on it and three of them have since graduated. With his familiarity and a “fun” approach to cross country, Lee hopes he can attract more runners.
“A lot of kids get scared because cross country is 3.1 miles,” Lee said. “Maybe they’re not used to doing something like that. They’re hesitant to jump into a program like that. We try to be creative with Fun Fridays. This Friday, we’re doing a red, white and a blue run so the kids can dress up and be a little bit crazy.
“We just constantly try to throw different things. We’ve got a running camp they’re going to be going to. It’s not just running, but also making that family bond, so as they continue to grow as student-athletes they’ve got a core of friends they can fall back on.”
At this stage, rebuilding a cross country program in this area, in Council Bluffs and in the Missouri River Conference is hardly easy. The Lynx were seventh at last year’s Missouri River Conference meet and took eighth at the state qualifier.
“I’ve got a pretty solid core of juniors that are coming back,” Lee said. “I’ve been able to work with them during the track season, and I’ve seen five of our juniors come in so far. I think until I get the full number of the runners, (expectations) are still a gray area.
“We’ve got a pretty solid core of juniors coming back. With that maturity, I think we should be able to finish upper middle pack. That’s a tough one to put on them right now since I still haven’t been able to discuss that with the boys or their parents yet.”
