(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln held off a late Thomas Jefferson comeback to keep their season alive.
The Lynx edged TJ 5-4 in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal Thursday night, their third win of the season over their crosstown rival.
"We've been in a lot of close games this year," Coach Ryan Koch said. "The kids don't back down. Being in those close games all year, really helped us."
Jessica Vrenick was clutch for the Lynx Thursday night, tallying two hits and driving in three runs.
"I just felt confident and didn't let her (pitcher Alyssa Denman) faze me," Vrenick said.
"Jessica's been huge for us all year," Koch said. "She just goes up there and doesn't think. She just attacks the ball. She's hit big for us in every game."
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, but it was a huge third inning that proved to be the difference maker for AL.
Kelsey Nelson and Emma O'Neal started the inning with singles. Maddie Anderson-Trotter drove in Nelson with an RBI single while Vrenick took care of Nelson and O'Neal with a double. The Lynx tacked on another in the frame to extend their lead to 5-1.
TJ cut the deficit to 5-2 in the fifth behind a sacrifice RBI from Hannah Belt but that was as close as they could get heading into the seventh.
The Yellow Jackets' No. 9 hitter -- Riah Davis -- started the seventh by reaching on a hit-by-pitch Natalie Arnold singled. Both runners ultimately scored and the Yellow Jackets had runners on first and third with two away when Jazlynn Sanders ended the game with a groundout to first to punch AL's ticket to a regional semifinal.
The victory marked AL's eighth game of the season that was decided by two runs or less. They have won three of those contests.
"It's definitely made me lose a little more hair than I'd like," Koch joked. "It's fun for the kids to be in those games and learn from those. They're just getting better and better because of those."
Freshman Holly Hansen pieced together a stingy performance in the circle. Hansen struck out six batters on six scattered hits to earn the victory.
"Holly has been solid in the circle for us all season," Koch said. "She doesn't back down. She loves to work the circle and she got it done. She doesn't let anything affect her. She gets the ball, keeps that poise and goes to work."
TJ's six hits off Hansen came from the bats of Arnold (twice), Shaeley Bose, Lexi Smith, Sanders and Erin Exley. The Yellow Jackets conclude their season with a record of 2-20.
AL's victory improves the Lynx to 7-13 on the season. They will face Class 5A No. 7 Johnston in a Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday. They know slaying the Dragons will be no easy task, but they aren't going into that contest nervous -- according to Coach Koch.
"Our goal is to shock the state, we just need to believe we can get it done," he said. "We're going to have to go up there and not be afraid to make mistakes. Holly just work that circle like she's been all year long, put the ball in play and see what happens."
The complete interviews with Vrenick and Coach Koch can be viewed below.