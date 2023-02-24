(Council Bluffs) – The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team couldn’t hold onto a late lead, as their season came to an end at the hands of Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night.
The Lynx led by as many as 12 twice in the game, but a late comeback propelled the Mustangs to a 57-54 win in a Class 4A Substate Semifinal.
"(AL) is a very good, physical team," said DC-G Head Coach Joel Rankin. "In the third quarter, I think we had nine or 10 turnovers. We didn't play great at times and that's because of their pressure, intensity and physical play. But our guys didn't quit, and they believed in each other and that hasn't always been the case this year."
AL started the first quarter out on a tear from beyond the arc, canning six three-pointers in the opening frame to take a 20-10 lead after one. In the second, DC-G would score the first five points to whittle the lead back down to 20-15 and eventually got as close as four points. The Lynx went on a short burst to widen the gap back to 10, but a late three from the Mustangs’ York Meggison cut the halftime lead to 33-27.
In the third, DC-G again got the deficit to within four points, but a quick 10-2 run by the Lynx tied their largest lead of the game at 43-31. The Mustangs would again respond, scoring the last six of the frame to trail 43-37 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, DC-G Senior Hudson Ehlert put his team on his shoulders. Ehlert hit three three-pointers as part of an 11-5 start to the fourth, including an NBA range bomb to tie the game at 48 with 2:54 left. Ehlert then hit two free throws to give the Mustangs their first lead since early in the first quarter. AL responded with a two from Mathok Mathok to tie it, but Calix Cahill answered with a bucket of his own and DC-G never relinquished the lead and held on for the 57-54 win.
The win moves DC-G into a substate final Tuesday night against Waukee. The Mustangs – who won a state title in Class 3A last year – are looking for their third-straight trip to the State Tournament.
Ehlert led DC-G’s offense with 15 points – including 11 in the fourth quarter.
"Early on, it wasn't his best night," said Rankin. "He's been very steady for us. He's been a great leader for us. It was just his composure and his leadership and his confidence down the stretch to take those shots. It takes some courage to take those shots down the stretch. He led us back."
Jonathan Howard added 12 points, while Cahill chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds.
AL was led by Etienne Higgins, who scored 15 points and made four three-pointers. Higgins was joined in double figures by Creighton Bracker and Mathok.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rankin in a video you can view below.