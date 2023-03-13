(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln standout libero Josi Clark visited her share of schools before deciding on College of St. Mary.
“(The decision) was very difficult for me,” Clark admitted. “I visited all over and wanted to keep my options open. I love how competitive the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) is, so that’s where I stayed.”
Clark says the College of St. Mary — based in Omaha — came along a little bit later in the process.
“It was one of my last visits,” she said. “They have a really good program, and that was really appealing to me. I really connected with (Head Coach Rick Pruett). I practiced with them, and I think that was a huge factor. You can tell everybody has the same values, and that’s something that was really important for me.”
Clark averaged 3.0 digs per set for the Lynx during her senior season, capturing the eyes of many coaches throughout the region.
“I knew I wanted to play at the next level, but for this to become a reality is really surreal,” Clark said. “I’m incredibly humbled and thankful for that. I really liked the program at College of St. Mary. I connected with everybody there and have a great connection with Coach Pruett.”
Clark will be joining a roster at College of St. Mary with plenty of former KMAland talent, including at libero, where Lewis Central alum Rachel Cushing has been holding down the position for several years.
“That’s something that was definitely a pro for College of St. Mary,” Clark said. “She’s going to be a senior, and I think that’s someone that I’m going to look up to. Even when I practiced with them, she’s a really good player and that’s something I strive to be.”
Along with Cushing, Miranda Ring (Tri-Center) just completed her freshman season while Lewis Central alum Natalie Patten is an assistant coach. Treynor alum Maddie Shipley is listed as a manager on the College of St. Mary website.
Listen to much more with Clark on her college decision below.