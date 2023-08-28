(Council Bluffs) -- Peter Kilburg's tenure as head football coach at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln opened with a win on Friday night.
The Lynx welcomed their new head coach in style with a 28-13 win over Sioux City West.
"It always feels good to get that first win," Kilburg said. "It puts us in the right direction heading into week two. Our mantra is to go 1-0 every week. Hopefully, after this week, we can be 2-0."
Kilburg feels his team passed many tests in the season opener.
"With it being so hot, we had shortened and early-morning practices," Kilburg said. "It was good to see the kids respond and learn as we went. We can build off that growth from week one to week two."
Kilburg was especially satisfied with his team's defensive efforts.
"I liked their resiliency," he said. "Sioux City West put together a tough first drive and scored. From there, our defense responded. I was proud of how they played."
Simpson commit Caden Dorr paced the Lynx's defensive efforts with 9.5 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. Andy Fichter and Trenton Tallman had five and 4.5 tackles each.
"Our defense is the tone-setter," Kilburg said. "We're led by a strong unit. We have strong leaders all around that know what they're doing."
Offensively, the Lynx displayed balance on Friday night. Etienne Higgins threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while the ground game produced 201 yards on 39 carries, led by 87 yards and a score from Higgins.
"We might hit some stints because we need to throw or more because we like the matchup," Kilburg said. "If we can be (balanced), that makes it tougher on the defense."
The Lynx look to move to 2-0 Friday night when they face Bishop Heelan Catholic. The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 5 Crusaders are also 1-0 after beating Kuemper Catholic on Friday night.
Heelan quarterback Quinn Olson only threw seven passes last week but completed five for 110 yards and two scores. The Crusaders also ran for 163 yards while averaging six yards per carry.
"It revolves around (Olson)," Kilburg said. "They're a tough squad. It will be a challenge. They can't be overlooked."
Winning the trenches will likely determine that outcome.
"Up front is always where the game is won and lost," Kilburg said. "We have to move their guys to put us in the best position to win. If we do our job, it will put us in the position to win games. We have to be focused and win every aspect."
Tim Blum has reports from AL/Heelan Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or streaming online at kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Kilburg below.