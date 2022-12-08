(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln multi-sporter Jeena Carle will play tennis at the next level with Midland.
The reigning Missouri River Conference singles champion said she realized tennis was a sport she could take to the next level thanks to some urging from Coach Bryan Pregon.
“At first, I did not think tennis was going to be my sport when I was young,” Carle said. “I thought it was going to be basketball, because I’ve been playing since I was probably four years old. Once I came up in high school and started playing tennis, Coach Pregon taught me the love for the sport and how independent you are when you play the sport.”
Once she found that tennis was a sport to pursue at the next level, she also found Midland.
“Midland texted me, and then I went and practiced with them once,” Carle said. “I knew that I appreciated their coach, and I appreciated their work ethic. I knew Midland was the one.”
Carle, who has also starred in basketball and volleyball with the Lynx, won 11 matches at No. 1 singles during her junior season and was KMA Sports’ Missouri River Conference Girls Player of the Year.
“I like how small (Midland) is,” she said. “I had a meeting with the director of psychology there, and I really liked how their curriculum was set up. I appreciate all that, and I know a couple people that are going up to Midland, so I won’t be alone there. I really like their tennis team. They’re all very talented, and I just enjoyed practicing with them.”
Listen to much more with Carle in the full interview posted below.