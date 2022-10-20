(Council Bluffs) -- A dominant first set and some perseverance in sets two and three have Abraham Lincoln volleyball on the cusp of the program's first trip to the state tournament since 2019.
The 5A No. 14 Lynx rolled to a sweep of Southeast Polk, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13.
"It was huge for us as a team," junior setter Molly Romano said. "We've really worked super hard in practice at building each other's confidence. That showed tonight."
"We kept saying to make the person next to you look better than yourself," senior Jeena Carle said. "That's something that really helped us tonight."
The Lynx (23-17) started the night with an impressive set, never trailing and cruising to a 25-16 victory.
"We had team bonding last night," Romano said. "Bonding together last night, it all came together. We were feeding off each other."
The set two victory wasn't as easy, as Abraham Lincoln and Southeast Polk tied 19 times before the Lynx finished the set with the final two points.
"In practice, we worked on finishing drills and making sure we can come back," Romano said. "Tonight, we put that into work. Putting that in the game was huge for us. We put everything together."
In set three, AL shook off an early 9-9 tie with a 6-0 run. Southeast Polk posted the next three, but the Lynx ended the set on a 10-1 run to end the night, advancing AL to a regional final.
Romano spearheaded the offense to another masterful performance Thursday night with 20 assists.
"Our passers have been working super hard," Romano said. "And my hitters are super supportive of me. They encourage me to do my best. It allows me to make mistakes but get them balls."
Azaria Green led the Lynx with 11 kills and three blocks, while Romano and Rau each had six winners.
Jeena Carle had a strong night at the service line with four aces.
"I look at my coach and where she tells me to go (when serving)," Carle said. "I just put it there. I really do."
With the win, the Lynx are one win away from returning to the state tournament. To get there, they must get past 5A No. 3 Ankeny.
The Hawks (34-4) and Lynx met at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament on August 27th. Ankeny was a three-set victor in that match. If the Lynx are to get past Ankeny and onto Coralville, it will be because of their energy.
"Energy is a huge thing for our team," Romano said. "It's what we rely on. Keeping our energy will be huge."
"It's going to take teamwork and us balling out," Carle said.
Check out the full interviews with Romano and Carle below.