(Council Bluffs) — The Abraham Lincoln softball team rallied for three runs and walk-off win to keep its season alive Thursday night.
The Lynx (16-19) didn’t have a hit and trailed 2-0 against Des Moines Roosevelt entering the bottom of the seventh in a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal. Emma O’Neal led off the frame with a double, the first hit of the night for AL off Roosevelt starter Madaline Thomas. O’Neal moved to third on a wild pitch, Holly Hansen drew a walk and courtesy runner Halle Walton stole second.
A walk loaded the bases and Roosevelt got their first out of the inning with a force at the plate. Pinch hitter Lilly Maddox hit an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 2-1 with two outs. Lead-off hitter Jayden Hargrave hit a grounder to third that seemed like it would end the game, but the defender elected to go home for the final out and the catcher couldn’t handle the throw, tying the game.
With the game tied, Kelsi Nelson got down to her last strike before lacing a pitch up the middle, scoring Baylie Girres and sending the Lynx into a mob on the infield.
“I lost a lot of hair in that one,” said AL Head Coach Ryan Koch. “We know our kids have been in these types of game all year long. They’ve been competing all year long. They’ve come up huge in these moments all year long. We knew once we got the bats on her and once someone got us started, we’d get some runs across the plate.”
“I was struggling to start off the game,” said Nelson. “I put the ball in play, but it was just a pop-up. I knew with two outs and someone at second and third, I just had to put it play to bring her home. With two strikes on me, if I put it in play good things will happen.”
The walk-off hit was fitting in coming off the bat of Nelson, who was involved in a car accident earlier in the season.
“This couldn’t have happened to a better person in Kelsi Nelson,” said Koch. “The biggest victory that we have this year is her family still being able to hold her after that car accident. By the looks of it, it was awful. She was blessed to walk away from that. The biggest victory was Kelsi Nelson being on the field with us and her family being able to hold her.”
For most of the night, it was the Roughriders that controlled the action. Roosevelt struck first in the second, getting a lead-off single from Rylee Jones. A bunt single moved Jones to second and a sacrifice took her to third before she scored on a wild pitch.
The Roughriders added another run in the fifth in similar fashion. Ivy Lawson was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a fly out and scored on a passed ball.
Thomas held the Lynx in check, stranding six baserunners in the first six innings without allowing a hit.
Hansen was equally as good in the circle for AL, stringing out seven and scattering four hits.
The Lynx advance to a Regional Semifinal Saturday night at No. 3 Johnston.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Nelson and Koch in a video interview you can view below.
Jones paced the Roosevelt offensive attack with two of the team’s four hits. The Roughriders season ends at 7-24.