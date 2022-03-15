(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Tim McCarthy wanted a college close to home with a family vibe.
He found that at Briar Cliff.
"I'm so grateful to play for at least four more years," McCarthy said. "This (football) is a sport I love."
While football has his heart, he entered the sport late.
"I didn't play football in my freshman year," he said. "Then I was injured in my sophomore year. At the beginning of my athletic career, I was more focused on basketball, but I stopped growing, so I didn't think that would turn out."
McCarthy compiled 35.5 tackles last year with three fumble recoveries and an interception. His stellar play led to collegiate interest from Briar Cliff, Morningside and Midland.
"I wanted to stay close to home," he said. "And I wanted something that had that home away from home feeling,"
McCarthy says Briar Cliff best fits those needs.
"I felt a connection with the coaches," he said. "I felt like I could build something there."
The Chargers were 3-8 in 2021, but Coach Shane LaDage's team hopes for a bounceback.
"They were transparent," McCarthy said. "They made it clear they had a plan. They told me that a vision with where they wanted to go. I liked that."
McCarthy played a hand in the revitalization of AL's program, so being a part of Briar Cliff's turnaround entices him.
"I want to be a part of that turnaround," he said. "I want to be a key part of making that team better. I'm super excited and can't wait to get on campus."
The lack of size McCarthy feels prevented him from a successful basketball career has also been an obstacle in his football career. But it hasn't stifled him yet, and he doesn't want it to at the college level.
"I'm still a little undersized, so I'm just trying to gain some strength, some weight and get bigger."
Check out the full interview with McCarthy below.