(Council Bluffs) -- One of the area’s top 3-point shooters will continue to shoot at the next level.
Abraham Lincoln senior Emily Pomernackas recently committed to Bellevue University and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday.
“Over this past summer, I was invited out to a few open gyms and was able to build a relationship with the coaches,” Pomernackas told KMA Sports. “When I went on a visit, I loved the feel of the campus, and when I went back it just felt like a place that I needed to be next year.”
Pomernackas hit 34 3-pointers during her junior season while averaging 8.0 points and 2.9 assists per game.
“Everyone was just so welcoming (at Bellevue),” she added. “I went to the campus multiple times and the players and coaches were super welcoming. It’s also close to home, which I really liked.”
Pomernackas says she had been trending towards playing college basketball, but her big summer turned her on even more to the idea.
“I’ve been playing basketball my whole life,” she added. “I think it was probably 9th or 10th grade that I decided I wanted to play at the next level. It’s such a good opportunity, and it means a lot that they’ve allowed me to play at the next level. Bellevue felt like home, and so it means a lot that they gave me a chance to play there.”
