(Council Bluffs) -- One of KMAland’s top setters made her college decision recently.
Abraham Lincoln junior Molly Romano didn’t need to wait much longer to make the call for Wayne State.
“It started with a great connection I developed with the coaches at Wayne State,” Romano told KMA Sports. “They’ve been close with me since about July when coaches could contact me. I’ve been talking with them ever since, and they’ve made a point to make a great connection with me.”
Romano says she recently had the opportunity to get to know members of the team, too.
“I’ve always felt welcome since the moment I met them,” she said. “I always felt a part of the team even before I committed there.”
While the connections were there, Romano also found herself with a clear vision while on the campus and around the team.
“I could see the vision of me being in that school and seeing myself walking across the campus,” she said. “They have a beautiful campus and facilities. They just got their gym re-done. All of it was really appealing to me.”
Romano’s college decision is the culmination of a long relationship with volleyball and a dream that started to develop almost from the moment she started playing the sport at six years old.
“I was playing in YMCA leagues,” she said. “Pretty basic stuff. I just loved being around all the people and interacting with everyone. Since middle school, I started setting. A coach encouraged me to try it, and I moved to Nebraska Elite to play club. Since then, I’ve had the dream of playing in college after watching so many people commit and play in college. It’s been a dream of mine to compete at that level, too.”
Wayne State was hardly the only coaching staff to show interest in the AL star. When it comes to setting, Romano says she believes her ability to make something out of nothing on a consistent basis really stood out to those coaches.
“Moving around the court,” she said. “Taking out-of-system balls and finding a way to better the ball when the first contact isn’t the best. Giving my hitters a second option to make that ball better. I think my movement around the court is probably the most appealing thing (for the coaches).”
With the decision out of the way, Romano hopes to continue her individual success with the Lynx while also helping AL chase a Missouri River Conference championship and a state tournament qualification.
“I’m feeling awesome and confident (about this team),” she said. “I feel like this one is definitely one for the books. We have a lot of returning talent and some new talent that has stepped up in practice for us. This year, we’re a pretty positive team, and we’re going to push through any game with our positivity. I think, as a team, that makes us so much stronger.”
Listen to much more with Romano on her college decision in the full interview linked below.