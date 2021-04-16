(Council Bluffs) -- Hannah Schimmer's goal in the 13th minute was the difference-maker for Abraham Lincoln in a 2-1 win over Treynor on Friday night.
"We have a really strong defense," Coach Robbie Miller said. "Anytime we score two goals, I feel confident that we are going to win."
The Lynx relied on an aggressive early and a stingy defense late.
"It was very quick-paced," Schimmer said. "Getting back was hectic, but we got out of it."
The battle between two of the top four schools in Varsity Bound's power index got off to an emphatic start when Liberty Bates put AL on the board in the fifth minute.
Four minutes later, Livia White scored her first goal of the season to tie it at 1.
However, Schimmer's goal gave the Lynx the decisive lead.
"I ran down the sideline and saw the defenders and goalkeeper coming to me," she said. "I saw the back corner open, took a shot and made it," she said.
Schimmer is in her first season with the Lynx after focusing on club soccer in previous years.
"Hannah is amazing," Miller said. "She's very fast and has uncomparable foot skills."
Bates and Jazmin Martinez Rangel had assists for the Lynx on Friday.
Defensively, AL stymied Treynor's top two scorers -- Clara Teigland and Alyssa Kellar.
"We knew they were going to try to play through Kellar," Miller said. "We made sure to have a midfielder on her. She's a fantastic player. It was a good defensive effort. Our game plan worked."
Goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf had eight saves for the Lynx.
The victory moves AL to 5-1 on the season. They have yet to lose to an Iowa team. Their only loss came to Skutt Catholic (Nebraska).
"I had two varsity players coming back with a lot of experience," Miller said. "Everybody else was brand new. We knew the chemistry would be an issue, but we've built it. The chemistry is coming along quickly. Much quicker than I thought it would."
The Lynx return to action on Monday with another out-of-state matchup against Maryville.
"We just have to continue to gel and work through some of our kinks tactically," Miller said. "We are really firing right now. We just have to keep our momentum going."
Treynor drops to 5-1 on the season. The Cardinals face Atlantic next Friday.
Click below to view full interviews with Schimmer and Coach Miller.