(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln is off to their best start in a decade, but they aren't satisfied.
They are, however, satisfied with the way they bounced back from a Week 3 loss to Urbandale with an impressive 44-7 victory over Sioux City West last Thursday.
"We just took what was given to us," Coach John Wolfe said.
What was given to them was a dominant performance from running back TJ Hayes, who posted 343 yards and six scores on only 15 totes.
The most important takeaway for Coach Wolfe from Thursday's win was the consistency his team found after a 36-0 loss the week prior.
"It was just a matter of consistency," Wolfe said.
Consistency has been the Lynx's go-to word through four games this season.
"We lacked consistency in that game," Wolfe said of their lone loss. "And that stems from practice. Are you consistently at practice, getting good reps and giving good effort? It's the little things. All those little things add up. We're just hammering that out right now and hoping that pays dividends going forward."
One consistent spot for the Lynx thus far has been quarterback Lennx Brown, who has posted 321 passing yards, 291 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
"He's shifty," Wolfe said of Brown. "We are still working on decision-making and connecting on the deep ball, but the thing with him is he's elusive. He makes good plays with his feet and that makes it tough. He's a very athletic quarterback. When we get him out and running, that certainly creates a problem for defenses."
Defensively, the Lynx have shined at times, allowing 21, 14 and 7 points in wins over Denison-Schleswig, Des Moines North and Sioux City West.
Damari Brown and Steven Smith have paced the AL defense with 17.5 tackles each while Quentin Bradley, Chase Riche and Quentin Bradley have also had a presence.
"For the most part, we are doing a good job of preventing the big play," Wolfe said. "We want our defense to be a bend, but don't break defense. That's where we need to be and they've done a good job."
AL's 3-1 start is their best start since 2010 when KMA Sports Hall of Famer Austin Ebertowski helped lead the Lynx to an undefeated regular season. While 3-1 is great, they are not complacent with where they are.
"3-1 isn't good enough," Wolfe said. "I want 4-1, I want 5-1, I want 6-1. We all got to want that and do the little things that are going to get us there."
If the Lynx are to get to 4-1, they have to get past Sioux City North.
The Stars are 2-2 on the season and reeling from a 34-0 loss to Sioux City East last week.
Sioux City North's offense has been pass-heavy with 771 yards through the air and only 330 on the ground. The Stars' 771 passing yards have come at 17.9 yards per completion.
"We got to keep playing sound football," Wolfe said. "We want to shut down the run, but this week the name of the game is to prevent the big play."
Offensively, Wolfe feels it is key for AL to set the tone with consistency.
"We just need to do what we do well, and do it at a consistent level," he said. "Right now, that's run the football. That's going to be our game plan and what we are focusing on this Friday."
Adam Kiesel will be in Council Bluffs Friday night providing updates as part of our KMA Sports' Week 5 coverage, which begins at 6:20 p.m. and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.