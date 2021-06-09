(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson combined for six All-Missouri River Activities Conference girls soccer selections on Wednesday.

AL's first-team nods came from Hannah Schimmer (forward), Liberty Bates (forward) and Paige Bracker (fullback). TJ received first-team choices from Hannah Belt (forward), Abby Evers (midfielder) and Maggie Gundersen (midfielder). 

Emma Smallcomb (Sioux City West), Ellie Barber (Bishop Heelan) and Ellie Gengler (Bishop Heelan) were also first-team forwards. Naveah James (Sioux City East) and Brianna Marchand were first-team midfielders. Bella Leon (Sioux City West) and Lillian Cote (Sioux City East) were recognized as first-team fullbacks and Sedrena Phillips (Sioux City North) was the first-team goalie. 

Notable second-team nods included TJ's Lexi Smith (forward) and Cyann Rankin (fullback), as well as AL's Piper McGuire (midfielder) and Lexy Mayo (fullback).

The full selections are available below. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.