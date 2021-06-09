(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson combined for six All-Missouri River Activities Conference girls soccer selections on Wednesday.
AL's first-team nods came from Hannah Schimmer (forward), Liberty Bates (forward) and Paige Bracker (fullback). TJ received first-team choices from Hannah Belt (forward), Abby Evers (midfielder) and Maggie Gundersen (midfielder).
Emma Smallcomb (Sioux City West), Ellie Barber (Bishop Heelan) and Ellie Gengler (Bishop Heelan) were also first-team forwards. Naveah James (Sioux City East) and Brianna Marchand were first-team midfielders. Bella Leon (Sioux City West) and Lillian Cote (Sioux City East) were recognized as first-team fullbacks and Sedrena Phillips (Sioux City North) was the first-team goalie.
Notable second-team nods included TJ's Lexi Smith (forward) and Cyann Rankin (fullback), as well as AL's Piper McGuire (midfielder) and Lexy Mayo (fullback).
The full selections are available below.