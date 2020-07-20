(Council Bluffs) — Despite being outhit on the night, the Abraham Lincoln baseball team rolled to a 15-0, four-inning win over Des Moines North to move within one game of the state tournament.
The Lynx (9-13) scored five runs in the first inning and 10 in the third in the route, taking eight walks and being hit six times by pitches. AL was outhit by the Polar Bears 3-2 in the game.
“It was less-than-spectacular,” said AL Head Coach Brett Elam. “When you get 15 runs on two hits, you can look at that multiple ways, but if you were here at the game you saw we didn’t get a ton of pitches to hit. What I do know is that this time of year every victory counts, because you move on to the next game. We’ve got a lot of work to do to be ready for Wednesday.”
Lynx starter Ben Fichter allowed a leadoff single to start the game, but got a fielder’s choice, fly out and strike out to get out of it. AL plated five runs on a bases-loaded walk, a sac fly, a hit-by-pitch, wild pitch and another sac fly to take an early lead.
Fichter stranded two Polar Bears in the second and AL would go down in order in the their half to keep it 5-0 after two. Andrew Christensen came on in relief for the Lynx in third and worked around a leadoff single.
The floodgates opened in the bottom of the third, as AL scored 10 runs on their first two hits of the night and three errors by the Polar Bears. The Lynx drew six walks and were hit three times in the half inning.
Christensen worked around two walks to close things out in the fourth and send AL to within one win of their first state tournament appearance since 1980.
The Lynx will play at No. 2 Ankeny Wednesday night at 7:00.
Christensen, Austin Wickman and Nick Garner all finished with two RBI to lead the offense. Wickman and Cade Nelson had the lone hits for the Lynx.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Elam in a video interview you can view below.
Des Moines North was led by Trevor Doerring, who finished 2-for-2 in the loss. The Polar Bears end the year at 2-25.