(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln volleyball had a strong showing at this past weekend's Red Oak Tournament.
The Lynx posted a 4-2 day and finished as the runner-up. Their lone loss came to the eventual tournament champion: 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon.
"We played as a team during that tournament," Abraham Lincoln head coach Alyssa Jeffrey tells KMA Sports. "Mount Vernon is a good team with a couple of really good hitters. Our girls controlled them and made plays to stay in it. We kept momentum on our side. I think we just made too many errors. Overall, I'm happy with how our hitters handled the ball."
Saturday's strong showing brings the Lynx's season record to 11-10.
"We've overcome a lot so far," Jeffrey said. "We've worked a lot on confidence and mental toughness. We're getting to where we want to be."
Mount Vernon was the seventh state-rated opponent the Lynx have faced. They've also gone toe-to-toe with Johnston, Marion, Waukee, Dowling Catholic, Norwalk, Bishop Heelan and West Des Moines Valley.
"It's going to benefit us," Jeffrey said of her team's tough slate. "We know where we need to be. It's about fixing our mistakes and not letting those errors affect us as much."
The Lynx have leaned on a trio of hitters: Huston Rau (183 kills), Lydia Dix (117 kills) and Aubrey Sandbothe (110 kills).
"Those three are our go-to hitters," Jeffrey said. "I'm proud of the bond they've had. They give each other feedback and don't take it personally."
Setter Molly Romano is the heart and soul of AL's offense. Romano -- an All-State choice -- has handed out 458 assists this year. That total ranks second in Class 5A.
"Molly is starting to learn how to mix up the sets," Jeffrey said. "She knows who her hot hitters are. Her leadership has helped build the culture. She's a great asset."
The Lynx are 3-0 in Missouri River Activities Confere outings and will look to move to 4-0 when they face Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
"We want to win our conference," Jeffrey said. "We're taking it one game at a time and focusing on the big picture. Our goal is to have a positive mindset and drive. We're halfway to where we want to be right now."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jeffrey.