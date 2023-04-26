(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln volleyball star Azaria Green found a home at the next level with College of St. Mary.
“College of St. Mary was always my number one,” Green told KMA Sports. “Then I got the scholarship, and that kind of added to that of wanting to go there.”
Green says she has had a chance to work out with the Flames team recently, attending open gyms with her future teammates.
“The girls were really friendly,” she said. “They were welcoming and Coach (Rick Pruett) constantly showed me that he wanted me on the team. I really loved that and the way that they practice. You could tell everyone was generally having fun, and the atmosphere was positive.”
Coach Pruett continues to make good use of his program’s proximity to KMAland, adding Green to a recruiting class that also includes AL teammate Josi Clark, Riverside’s Lili McCready and Auburn’s Emma Winder and to a team with Miranda Ring (Tri-Center) and Rachel Cushing (Lewis Central).
“(Coach Pruett) said that he likes my fast pace and my blocking,” Green said. “The way I can hit around the block and then just me as a person. My positive energy. He liked how I was on and off the court.”
Green led the Lynx this past season with 2.6 kills per set on .386 hitting efficiency while also averaging 0.9 blocks per set. She will continue to hit and block out of the middle for the Flames.
“I’m just extremely grateful and excited to continue to play volleyball,” Green said. “I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”
Listen to much more with Green in the audio file below.