(Council Bluffs) -- There have been ups and downs in the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team's season, but the Lynx (12-10) are hoping for more ups than downs in the second half.
"We're working on our consistency," Coach Katie Darrington said. "We're on a rollercoaster ride. We play amazing, and then we let down a little bit. We're working on keeping the foot on the gas. We need to be more urgent."
The 5A No. 12 Lynx have won four in a row. They haven't shied away from tough competition. They've faced 3A No. 3 Mount Vernon, 5A No. 5 Waukee Northwest, 1A No. 6 Sidney, 5A No. 13 Urbandale, 4A No. 7 Indianola and 5A No. 9 Valley.
"It comes down to confidence," Darrington said. "We're focusing on one ball at a time, improving communication and building trust. You can tell when our kids have fun that we have the game. When self-doubt creeps in, we get quiet and subdued.
Consistency is currently priority number one for the Lynx
"We talk about consistency every day. They have some big goals. Sometimes, I think they think about the outcome rather than one ball at a time."
Consistency issues aside, AL certainly doesn't lack offensive firepower. Senior Azaria Green and sophomore Hutson Rau have been a salty combo for the Lynx. Green averages 2.5 kills per set, and Rau adds 2.4 KPS.
"They're both explosive hitters that can come with big power," Darrington said. "Azaria has taken the leader position, and Hutson is still trying out herself. She's figuring out how to do different shots to keep them off-balance."
Aubrey Sandbothe, Jeena Carle and Lydia Dix also contribute to AL's offensive attack.
Junior setter Molly Romano spearheads the attack for the Lynx. The Wayne State commit has passed out 430 assists in 56 sets in her third year as a starter.
"Molly has always pushed herself to be better," Darrington said. "She likes to run a fast-tempo offense. She's learning what the hitters need. She works hard."
The Lynx head to the Sioux City East Invite on Saturday, followed by a Missouri River Activities Conference contest with 4A No. 13 Bishop Heelan on Thursday.
"We just have to give ourselves a chance to win," Darrington said. "If we're in the game at the end, that's where we want to be. They've bought into the fact that you can always play the next ball better."
Check out the full interview with Coach Darrington below.