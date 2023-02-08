(Council Bluffs) -- A youth movement has instilled optimism and excitement into Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln's wrestling season.
Now the Lynx are ready for Saturday's Class 3A District Tournament at Lewis Central.
Abraham Lincoln had a successful season with a 9-6 dual record and a fourth-place finish at the Missouri River Activities Conference Tournament.
"We're excited going into Saturday," AL head coach Adam Manz said. "There's been a lot of peaks and valleys, but I think we're peaking at the right time. We've had some great moments, and we're trending in the right direction. We're excited."
The Lynx are a young bunch, so growing pains weren't a surprise.
"We're ahead of schedule," Manz said. "I'm impressed with the way some of our green wrestlers have progressed. We've prepared them so they can develop over the course of the season. I'm excited with how some of the guys have responded to the season."
The Lynx have only two seniors that have wrestled more than 25 matches this year -- Jose Avalos (170) and Warren Summers (285). They have a salty lineup in the lower weights with Jaymeson VanderVelde (106), Aidan Watts (113), Jonathon Ryan (126), Parker Herzog (132) and Evan Lang (138).
VanderVelde is 38-10, Watts has a 30-10 record, Ryan is 27-12 this season and Lang is 27-20.
"I'm excited," Manz said about their youth. "Our younger guys put a lot of time in during the offseason. They're progressing and moving in the direction we want. If we start at dual 106 pounds, it's hot and heavy."
Herzog has been a pleasant surprise to Coach Manz. The 132-pounder was their lone MRAC champion.
"I can't believe what Parker is doing right now," Manz said. "He's always had potential, but he made the decision to hone in on this season."
The Lynx now turn their attention to Saturday's district meet. Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Dallas Center-Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Des Moines Roosevelt, Johnston and Waukee Northwest are also in attendance. The top three from each weight class will qualify for the state tournament.
"We have our ducks in a row," Manz said. "We know where we're going to be. On paper, it looks good for us. It ultimately comes down to doing everything right in the next (few) days to get to that point. I think these guys are going to be ready to go. The spirits are high right now."
Attention to detail and effort are vital for the Lynx on Saturday.
"I want to see them wrestle for six hard minutes with the intent to score points," Manz said. "When they're done, they can say they put it all out there."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Manz.