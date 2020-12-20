(KMAland) -- Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the four teams selected to play in the 2020 College Football Playoff.
Alabama and Notre Dame will play on January 1st at 3:00 PM while Ohio State and Clemson meet at 7:00 PM. Both games will air on ESPN.
Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the first two teams out of the playoff. More bowl matchups are expected to be announced later Sunday.
In addition, the final AP and Coaches Top 25 polls were released on Sunday. Iowa State is ranked No. 12 in both polls while Iowa is No. 17 in the AP and No. 16 in the coaches. View the complete set of rankings linked here.