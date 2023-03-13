(KMAland) -- Alabama and Houston are the top teams in the final men's college basketball polls.
In the AP Poll, Alabama is No.1 while Houston, Purdue, Kansas and Texas complete the top five.
Houston is No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, followed by Alabama, Purdue, Marquette and Kansas.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Purdue (3)
4. Kansas
5. Texas
6. Marquette
10. UConn
11. Baylor
13. Xavier
15. Kansas State
21. Indiana
22. TCU
23. Missouri
RV: Creighton, Iowa State, Penn State, Drake, West Virginia, Northwestern, Oral Roberts
COACHES POLL TOP 25
3. Purdue (2)
4. Marquette
5. Kansas (1)
7. Texas
11. Baylor
12. UConn
13. Kansas State
14. Xavier
19. Indiana
22. Creighton
23. TCU
24. Missouri
RV: Iowa State, Penn State, Northwestern, Providence, Oral Roberts