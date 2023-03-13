College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Alabama and Houston are the top teams in the final men's college basketball polls.

In the AP Poll, Alabama is No.1 while Houston, Purdue, Kansas and Texas complete the top five. 

Houston is No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, followed by Alabama, Purdue, Marquette and Kansas.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

3. Purdue (3)

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Marquette

10. UConn

11. Baylor

13. Xavier

15. Kansas State

21. Indiana

22. TCU

23. Missouri

RV: Creighton, Iowa State, Penn State, Drake, West Virginia, Northwestern, Oral Roberts

COACHES POLL TOP 25 

3. Purdue (2)

4. Marquette

5. Kansas (1)

7. Texas

11. Baylor

12. UConn

13. Kansas State

14. Xavier 

19. Indiana

22. Creighton

23. TCU

24. Missouri

RV: Iowa State, Penn State, Northwestern, Providence, Oral Roberts 

