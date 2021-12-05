(KMAland) -- The final College Football Playoff Rankings were revealed on Sunday by the committee.
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati are the four teams in the field and will vie for the CFP championship.
View the other regional conference teams and their rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CFP Rankings
6. Ohio State (up 1)
7. Baylor (up 2)
9. Oklahoma State (down 4)
10. Michigan State (up 1)
15. Iowa (down 2)
16. Oklahoma (down 2)
AP Rankings
2. Michigan (9) (same)
6. Baylor (up 3)
7. Ohio State (same)
9. Oklahoma State (down 4)
11. Michigan State (same)
14. Oklahoma (down 1)
17. Iowa (down 2)
Others RV: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Penn State
AFCA Coaches Rankings
2. Michigan (5) (up 1)
6. Baylor (up 3)
7. Ohio State (same)
9. Oklahoma State (down 4)
10. Michigan State (up 3)
13. Oklahoma (down 2)
16. Iowa (down 4)
Others RV: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue