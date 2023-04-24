(Albany) -- Albany baseball is in the midst of its greatest season in program history. The Warriors (10-4) are in just their third season, but they’re already just one win away from equaling their most wins in school history.
“I’m really impressed with our boys this year,” Coach Kris Hansel told KMA Sports. “We came out of the gates strong. We ran into a couple buzzsaws in the second and third games of the year, but since then we’ve been on a tear.”
After starting 2-2, Albany has won eight of their past 10 games, although one of the two losses was a forfeit due to pitching count violations.
“Things are going in the right direction for us,” Hansel added. “The boys have been firing on all cylinders.”
After going 11-11 in 2021, Albany finished 8-10 a year ago. Now, with a 10-4 mark, they’re starting to think big with an experienced and versatile roster.
Senior Jerrid Bunten leads the team with a .391 batting average and has three doubles and four home runs while driving in 21 runs. Another senior, Truman Runnels, is hitting .385 and is right behind Bunten with 19 RBI.
Other contributors at the plate include freshman Daulton Worrell (.370 batting average), senior Kemper Cline (.326) and junior Kole Emerson (.256). Sophomores Chase Cline, Kenton Stevens and Trevor Akins and seniors Braden Landuyt, Cody Peery and Michael Bourland are others getting regular starts.
On the mound, Kemper and Chase Cline lead the way with the elder Cline throwing 29 1/3 innings with 47 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA. The younger Cline has a 2.39 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Landuyt has also thrown 13 innings this season.
“Right now, I think we’ve got a lot of grit on this team,” Coach Hansel said. “Maybe that’s something we’ve missed in the last few years. We’ve gone through some growing pains the last couple years, and our records weren’t really reflecting our level of (play). We were losing close games and certainly had the table set with baserunners, but we had been missing those timely hits. I would say that is one thing that has been key this year. We’re getting those baserunners home.”
The Warriors bounced back from a 6-1 Friday loss to Rock Port by winning 11-1 over East Harrison on Saturday. They’re back at it with a busy week, facing Princeton, Tri-County, King City and St. Joseph Christian in the next six days.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up,” Hansel admits. “(This week) is going to answer a lot of questions anybody might have. We’ve got really huge, important games. King City is a conference/district game for us. There are some big things coming up, but I think we’ve got the boys and the pitching that are going to get us over the hump.”
Listen to much more with Coach Hansel in the audio file below.