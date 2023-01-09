(Albany) -- It's been a rollercoaster start to the season for the Albany boys basketball team.
Coach Jeffrey Epperly's Warriors have seen highs -- and lows -- in their 6-6 start.
"We've been up and down," Epperly said. "We were lacking experience at the varsity level. We're gaining a lot of that quickly, but we hit a lull coming out of Christmas. We're fully capable of getting back on track."
The Warriors come into this week's Stanberry Invitational on a two-game skid after losses to North Andrew and King City.
Albany's growth has taken some time, but Coach Epperly sees some positives.
"The level of play is quicker," Epperly said. "The speed of the game is so much quicker. It might be simple things but we're progressing and learning more as we go. It just takes a little bit of time."
Five of Albany's losses have been by 12 points or less.
"Good or bad, we look to learn and move on," Epperly said. "We haven't given up, which is the most encouraging sign. If we get in a deficit, we battle back. I'm proud of the effort."
Senior Kemper Cline leads Albany's attack.
"We lean heavily on (him)," Cline said. "He's highly capable of doing numerous things on the floor."
Timothy Poppa, Troy Popplewell and Sam Stamper have also contributed for the Warriors.
"If he (Cline) is limited for us, we need other guys to step up," Epperly said. "We've emphasized doing everything we do as a team. We need more production from the whole team."
Epperly hopes to see that production at this week's Stanberry Tournament. The Warriors face Worth County at 9 PM Monday.
"We're looking to get right as a team," Epperly said. "I'd like to see us communicate better and play together as a unit. We need to get better defensively and be ready to be patient on offense."
Click below to hear more with Coach Epperly.