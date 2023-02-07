(Albany) -- Albany quarterback Kemper Cline is set to jump from playing 8-player football to the Division II level.
Cline recently announced his commitment to Upper Iowa.
"It means a lot to me," Cline said. "I've worked hard for this since I was little. It's always been a goal to play in college. I'm really looking forward to it."
Cline, who is also a standout basketball player, had some interest from basketball programs. However, he said his college future was always in football.
"I didn't put too much effort into being recruited for basketball," he said. "It was tough because I love playing both, but football gave me better opportunities and led me to a better school."
That better school was Upper Iowa.
"They offered me," he said. "I went on my visit. I went up there and loved it. I decided that was home for me. I knew that was where I would be."
Cline chose the Peacocks over interest from Chadron State.
"It just came down to the distance," Cline said. "Chadron State is pretty far out there. Chadron State is pretty far out there. It will be nice for my family to see my games."
Upper Iowa's move to the GLVC and its facilities also intrigued Cline.
Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Upper Iowa was their insistence Cline could play quarterback at the collegiate level. He torched opposing defenses this season with 1,511 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and 1,154 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
"Most schools recruiting me wanted me at wide receiver or tight end," he said. "I wanted to play quarterback. And they'll let me do that. I think I'm a good playmaker, but I'll need to learn the more complex offenses as I go from playing 8-man to 11-man."
The move from 8-player to Division II is quite the challenge, but Cline is ready to attack it head-on.
"I'm ready to further myself as an athlete and person," he said. "I'm ready to grow and play some football."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cline.