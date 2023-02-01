(Albany) -- Albany basketball star Kemper Cline rewrote the King City Tournament's record books last week.
And that showing made him a shoo-in for Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week.
Cline exploded for 113 points in King City, besting the tournament's previous record while leading his team to a 2-1 showing.
"It was fun to score all those points and win those games," Cline said. "I was trying to go out there and do my best."
Cline's top performance came on Thursday against DeKalb. He dropped 47 in a wild 73-62 win.
"When we played DeKalb, it seemed like every shot I took went in," Cline said. "It seemed like I couldn't miss. I got around the rim, finished well and shot alright from the free-throw line. It felt like I was shooting into the ocean. The rim looked like it was 10 feet wide."
Cline had some friendly motivation in that game. He traded buckets with DeKalb's Devin Hall, who accounted for 53 points.
"It was fun," Cline said. "We tried to stop him but didn't succeed. I'm glad we played well enough to get the victory."
Cline followed that outing with a 38-point performance against Northeast Nodaway on Friday.
"I had a pretty big size advantage," Cline said. "I hit my post moves and scored around the rim and at the free-throw line."
Cline's dominance has drawn the focus of opposing defenses.
"We've got a lot of 2-3 zones with everyone packed in the middle," Cline said. "I've also seen box-and-1 and 1-3-1. My teammates are doing well, which opens the defenses up and allows me to score."
While Cline's offense grabs the headlines, he feels his defense is where his game has improved the most.
"I'm playing good defense," he said. "If we hold the other team to less than I score, it's a good night."
Albany (12-9) has five regular-season games left after Tuesday's win over North Harrison. They return to action Friday against Gallatin, followed by games with Princeton (Tuesday), the GRC Showcase (February 11th), South Harrison (February 14th) and Platte Valley (February 16th).
"We want to win some of these games," Cline said. "We're working on all the little things that add up towards the end of the year."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cline.