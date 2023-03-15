(Albany) -- Albany senior Kemper Cline posted other-worldly scoring performances this season en route to claiming the KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor.
Cline totaled a remarkable 790 points -- 28.2 points per game in his senior campaign. For Cline, the path to his eye-popping senior season started last year.
"Last year, I had to do quite a bit of scoring," he said. "And then we graduated four starters. I knew I had to step up even more this year. All summer, I worked to make sure I got better and provided. I didn't view it as pressure. I knew what had to be done and worked to get that done."
Some of Cline's most impressive senior-season performances included his 47-point output against DeKalb and his showing at the King City Tournament, where he posted a tournament-best 113 points over three games.
"A lot of times, I was scoring around the rim and getting fast breaks," he said. "I used the defense to take it coast-to-coast. I hit jump shots every now and then, but using my size is where most of my points came from."
Cline's senior season is a far cry from his freshman season.
"As a freshman, I was scrawny and slow," he said. "I've matured a lot physically. That's allowed me to get better than every facet of the game."
Cline points to his team's December 30th win over Tri-County as a highlight of his season. Cline dropped 45 in that game.
"It was one of my favorite games," he said. "We were without one of our starters. I knew I had to step it up. I barely missed any shots."
No matter the attention he drew from opposing defenses, Cline always found a way to get his.
"I faced a lot of double teams," he said. "If I was double-teamed, I knew someone else was open."
Cline was far from just an electric scorer. He also averaged 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
"I take the most pride in playing defense," he said. "If I can shut them down, it opens up my offense."
The Upper Iowa football commit left his mark on the program with 1,598 points. The Warriors won 51 games during Cline's career after winning only six in the three years prior.
"Those memories will last a lifetime," Cline said. "It was a really good career."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cline.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
2021-22: Tony Osburn, Mound City
2020-21: Tony Osburn, Mound City
2019-20: Tony Osburn, Mound City