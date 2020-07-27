(Fort Dodge) -- Class 3A top-ranked Albia flexed their muscle Monday night with a convincing 12-0 win over Creston in a state quarterfinal.
The Lady Dees rode one of the state's top pitchers and an opportunistic offense to victory.
"Not the way we wanted it to go," Coach Mike McCabe said. "But this group had a great season. Couldn't be more proud of them. We were playing our best ball down the stretch. Knocked off some ranked teams in the postseason, just ran into a buzzsaw tonight."
The buzzsaw Coach McCabe is referring to was orchestrated by pitcher Jena Lawrence. The Creighton commit struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in the four-inning victory.
"It was her up-pitch," McCabe said. "We just couldn't lay off it, but it's easy to tell kids to lay off it."
Lawrence was also a key part of an Albia offense that posted 17 hits, three of which came from Lawrence.
"It is frustrating and that happens up here," McCabe said. "They just kept finding the holes and putting hits together."
Albia plated a run in the first and two more in the second to push their lead to 3-0. Creston had runners on first and third in the third inning but could not score either. Albia responded with a two-run third and a seven-run fourth to bring the game to a premature end.
Creston's lone hit of the night came from Sara Keeler -- who started the game with a leadoff single in her final game donning the Creston uniform.
"Sara's just been huge for us," McCabe said. "Very happy we were able to finish her senior season up here."
Keeler is one of five seniors, along with Tierstyn Murray, Heylee Shields, Danika Schultes and Emma Hanson that concluded their careers at the state tournament.
Albia's victory pushes them to 20-1 on the season. They will face Mount Vernon in a state semifinal Wednesday.
With the defeat, Creston closes their season at 13-6. They lose the aforementioned five seniors, but also bring back many key pieces from a state tournament team that perhaps few envisioned at the beginning of this season --- outside of themselves.
"When you are part of a program that aspires to win conference championships and get here, heartbreak is part of it once in a while," McCabe said. "We found that out tonight, but we also found out there's another level of ball to be played. You hope they take the experience of tonight, put it to use in the offseason and end up getting better."
The complete interview with Coach McCabe can be viewed below.