(Peru) -- Peru State Athletic Director Wayne Albury is stepping down from his role.
In a release, Peru State officials noted, "Albury has overseen a lot of accomplishments within the Peru State athletic department including Peru State receiving the NAIA Gold Level Champions of Character award four times. In addition, Peru State athletes consistently had an overall GPA over 3.0 under his watch."
Associate Athletic Director Kyle Pond will take over at the beginning of the new fiscal year in July.
Albury will continue to coach baseball.