(KMAland) -- A position change, tireless work on her shot and another trip to a state semifinal all came together in helping Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp earn this year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The Rams junior and South Dakota State commit made a move to point guard this season, and Hopp’s game just continued to improve and mature.
“I feel like it will develop me more as a player,” Hopp said of her junior year. “It was definitely different and an adjustment at first, but once I got comfortable, it allowed me to really show parts of my game I wasn’t able to show before.”
Hopp scored 16.9 points per game and added 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.5 steals and even 1.1 blocks, impacting nearly every inch of the floor during a given game.
“I was willing to do whatever I needed to do to succeed at the level we did,” Hopp said. “If that’s me scoring 15 and getting rebounds on offense and defense then that’s what I’m going to do. A lot of the time with the steals, I’m in the middle of the zone, and I kind of have to read the offense and take what they give me.”
The success made its way to the team level again for Glenwood, as the Rams won another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, advanced to state for a third straight year and won at least one game in Des Moines for the third time in a row.
“We had a lot of girls playing different roles (from last year),” Hopp said. “Some girls that didn’t necessarily play a lot last year were playing this year. I feel like the biggest thing was we trusted each other a lot. We loved playing with each other. You could really see that on the court. There was a lot of pointing after plays, and the love we had for each other made us successful on the court.”
While Glenwood fell short of their ultimate dream in trying to win a state championship for the first time in school history, Hopp says there were still plenty of positives to take from another 20-win season.
“(Heelan) almost shot 70% from 3 (in a state semifinal loss),” Hopp said. “Those kind of things just happen. You can’t really let that loss take over everything we’ve done the whole season. We had a lot of great wins, too. We overcame a lot. Honestly, with almost losing to LC in the second round of (regionals), we were just happy to be there. We were happy to get up there.”
Hopp is the second Glenwood Rams standout to win the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year over the last three seasons. She joins 2019-20 winner Elle Scarborough in winning the award.
Listen to the full interview with Hopp from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Winners
2020-21: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
2019-20: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
2018-19: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017-18: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016-17: Maegan Holt, Lewis Central
2015-16: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014-15: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013-14: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2012-13: Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central