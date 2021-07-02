(Mondamin) -- Southwestern Community College softball went into Harrison County to grab one of the most talented softball players in the area.
West Harrison senior star Haley Koch will join her teammate – Emily McIntosh – at the Creston school this fall.
“I feel like I’ll be really comfortable with her being there,” Koch said. “We can just keep pushing each other like we have during high school.”
While Koch and McIntosh are a package deal to SWCC, Koch has more than paved her own way to get to this point. The all-around star leads the Hawkeyes with 33 runs, 37 hits, seven doubles, three triples, six home runs, 68 total bases and a .536/.600/.986 triple-slash this season.
“I thought (SWCC) really felt like a home away from home for me,” Koch said. “Obviously, a bigger school is going to be overwhelming for someone that comes from West Harrison. I just really like that it’s a program that is really up-and-coming.”
SWCC is that with the team improving by 13 wins from their last full season (2019) to this past year.
“I never really thought I could play softball at the next level,” Koch said. “(The SWCC coaches) gave me the opportunity, so I’m really excited for that. Coming from such a small place like West Harrison, I thought something bigger would be more challenging for me. But now I see it’s something I can do if I work at it.”
Listen to much more with Koch from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview below.