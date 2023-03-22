(Ashland) -- A two-time state champion and All-KMAland Nebraska choice, Brooks Kissinger has had his college destination decided since August.
On Wednesday’s Upon Further Review, the Ashland-Greenwood star and Concordia basketball commit talked with KMA Sports about that decision.
“Throughout the summer, I was playing with Team Factory,” Kissinger said. “I picked up my first offer from Midland about mid-April last year, and then I got one from Hastings, Doane, (Nebraska-Kearney) and Concordia. I visited all those places, talked with the coaches and thought Concordia would be the best fit for me.”
Kissinger, who averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior while leading the Bluejays to a second straight Class C1 state championship, didn’t expect the Seward, Nebraska school would be his choice until he started doing deeper research.
“Just the winning culture they have,” Kissinger said. “They’ve gone to the national tournament the last two years, made it to the Elite Eight two years ago and just how welcoming and friendly the guys are definitely stood out to me.”
This past season, Concordia went 18-13 and 11-9 in the tough Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ve maintained plenty of success over the years, and Kissinger admits it would be tough to go somewhere that didn’t have a history of winning.
“I definitely didn’t want to go to a place where they aren’t known for winning,” he said. “I’m used to winning at (Ashland-Greenwood) with Coach (Jacob) Mohs and the guys we have here. I think it’s important for me to step into a program that has a winning culture, and I can just continue to add on to that.”
Kissinger hopes to be a contributing part of that winning culture as soon as possible.
“Ever since I started playing basketball, I always wanted to play at the next level,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve been working on my craft, putting in all the hours. I think the last couple years, probably the last year specifically, I realized I could play college basketball. I think just contributing to the team, whether that’s on the defensive or the offensive end (is my goal). I want to just make an impact.”
Listen to much more with Kissinger on his college decision below.